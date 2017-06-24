The Stan Simpson Show: The latest on Bill Cosby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A judge in the Bill Cosby trial declared a mistrial last week after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case.

The jurors — five women and seven men — were unable to come to a unanimous decision in a courtroom battle closely watched by the public as well as dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar misconduct in the past. Cosby faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Now, a spokesman for Bill Cosby says a series of town halls is planned to help educate young people about the problems their misbehavior could create.

Sports and Entertainment lawyer Robert Romano joins Stan Simpson to talk about what's next for Cosby.