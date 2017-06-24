Two people arrested at Ocean Beach Park in New London; both facing several charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- Two people are facing criminal charges after police said they caused a disturbance on a beach Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., New London police responded to a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot at Ocean Beach Park.

"Upon arrival in the parking lot area, the officer was approached by multiple persons informing the officer that a woman who had attempted to intervene in the situation involving a young child being struck in the face by a woman had been assaulted," said police.

Police said Ciara Subrian, 25, struck another female with a purse then punched her several times. Police said when they approached Subrian, she actively resisted arrest.

"At the same time, a male later identified as Robert Carrion-Rivera, 20, began to physically interfere in a situation involving Subrian and the officer. In addition, a crowd began to form around the officer so the officer requested assistance. Additional NLPD officers and other area police agencies responded to assist," said police.

As police units arrived, Subrian was taken into custody while Carrion-Rivera fled on foot engaging several officers in a foot chase through the Neptune Beach area until he was located hiding behind a residence on Bentley Avenue, said police.

Carrion-Rivera is charged with assault to an officer, interfering with police, breach of peace and assault in the third degree. Subrian is charged with assault to police officer, interfering with police, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespass in the third degree.