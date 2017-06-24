× Waterbury police investigate after double fatal accident

WATERBURY — Waterbury Police say an accident that happened Friday morning left two people dead, and one injured.

Around 8 a.m., police say a car driven by Katherine Wadman, 73, of Waterbury, was driving southbound on Route 73, approaching the intersection with East Aurora Street.

As Wadman made a left hand turn, a pick-up truck driven by Zachary Lessard, 32, was traveling north on the route 8 exit 35 ramp, approaching the same intersection of East Aurora. Lessard then crashed into the passenger side of Wadman’s car.

Both Wadman, and her passenger Samantha Mallette, 25, of Watertown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lessard was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with a minor head injury and was later released.

Waterbury Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Both cars were towed to the police station for further investigation.

At this time no charges have been filed.