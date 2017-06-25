× 1 dead in fatal car accident in I-84 near Bethel

BETHEL — One man is dead following a car crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 early Sunday morning.

State Police say the tractor-trailer was pulled over on the side of the road westbound near exit 9 in Bethel. The car was traveling in the right lane, when it drifted over and crashed into the truck. The driver, Kurtis Liska sustained serious injuries and was transported to Danbury Hospital

Liska, 27 of New Fairfield, later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The truck driver and passenger were not injured, police say.

Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please call Troop A at 203-267-2200.