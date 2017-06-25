× 2 people dead, 2 injured after car accident in Canton

CANTON — Canton Police are investigating after they say two cars got into an accident on Route 44 Saturday night that left two people dead, and two people seriously injured.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Canton police received numerous 911 calls reporting a two car accident on Route 44 near Colonial Road. When emergency crews arrived, they found two significantly damaged cars involved in the accident.

Three people were located in one car, and another person was located in the second car. Crews began medical care for all the occupants. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second occupant was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other occupants sustained serious injuries.

Police say the identification of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The road remains closed at this time for an in-depth investigation of the scene. Traffic is being detoured around.

Canton police was also assisted by the Canton Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance, as well as fire and EMS crews from Simsbury, Avon, Burlington, and UConn.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.