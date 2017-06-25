× 2017 Travelers Championship ends with a great shot and great reviews

CROMWELL — The 2017 Travelers Championship ended with a bang–well, more of a shot.

Jordan Spieth sunk a birdie shot in a sudden death hole against Daniel Berger in a playoff to win this year’s Travelers tournament.

An event that featured the likes of Rory Mcilroy, Bubba Watson and the number one player in the world right now, Jordan Spieth. But organizers feels the event can get even better. Nathan Grube, the tournament’s director want the fan experience to get even better.

“Making it easier on them whether it’s electronic tickets to being able to email tickets to one another. A social hub on site to be able to find your friends.”

Grube says he’s also working with the PGA Tour to develop an app to make the Travelers experience even better.

“It’s really comprehensive,” says Grube. “The app will say, ‘Hey you know the restrooms are right around the corner from where you are or concessions have just opened or be sure to visit X where there’s going to be a signature here.”

In Grube’s 13th year organizing the Travelers Tournament, he feels it can still get better. It’s something that he feels can improve the sate.

“This is our chance to be on a global stage with a professional sports franchise basically and this is what Connecticut does for professional sports and it’s a pretty good story.”