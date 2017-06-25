9 dead after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

Rescuers are combing the waters of a reservoir in northwest Colombia after a tourist boat carrying 150 people sank, according to Colombian authorities.

Nine people have died, and more than 30 are missing, according to authorities in Antioquia, where the incident took place.

The head of the Antioquia’s Disaster Prevention Department told reporters that at least 100 people have been rescued. At least 21 are injured, police said.

The boat sank Sunday near the popular tourist town of Guatape, roughly 45 km (28 miles) east of Medellin, one of Colombia’s biggest cities.

Video on social media shows the multitiered tour boat tilt from one side to the other before the lower deck submerges.

Lorena Salazar, a survivor of the incident, told CNN affiliate CableNoticias that there were no life vests on board the tourist vessel.

The Colombian Air Force said it deployed a helicopter to help with the rescue operation.