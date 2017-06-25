× Branford man dies after being found floating in Long Island Sound

BRANFORD — An unidentified Branford man was pronounced dead after being found floating in Long Island Sound Saturday.

DEEP officials said a 50-year-old white man was found unconscious in Long Island Sound by passing boater next to a sail board at round 1 p.m. Saturday in Branford. He was taken to Yale-New Haven. He was pronounced dead about 4 p.m.

Encon and Branford police are investigating.

Check back for further details as they develop.