Ferraris invade West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — There was a lot of Rosso corsa, the traditional Italian racing red, Sunday in West Hartford.

Car enthusiasts got up close and personal with some Italian performance vehicles, as Concorso Ferrari and friends rolled into West Hartford Center.

The vintage and modern models included Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Maseratis. There were some Porsches and Fords there as well.

The event benefited the Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

