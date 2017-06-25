× Firefighters respond to fire at popular wedding venue in Portland

PORTLAND — A fire has broken out at the popular wedding venue in Portland Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say they have responded to Saint Clements Castle and Marina on Portland-Colbalt Road for a fire. They say they received calls around 1:17 p.m. of the blaze. It is not clear at this time which building is affected.

Several towns have been requested for mutual aid including East Hampton, Glastonbury, Cromwell, and Middletown.

EMS have also responded to the scene for any possible injuries.

