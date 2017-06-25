× New York man dies after being pulled from Stamford harbor

STAMFORD — The Stamford Fire Department says they were dispatched to Stamford harbor Saturday night after a report of a missing boater.

Officials say Stamford fire, police, and EMS were called around 11:25 p.m. after the boat’s occupants noticed the boater was missing sometime after entering the Stamford harbor, having traveled from New York.

Emergency services initiated both a search effort on the shore and in the water. Mutual aid was requested from the Coast Guard, Greenwich police, and Darien police.

Stamford fire department’s Engine 1 then noticed a reflective object in the water off the public dock located behind John Boccuzzi Park off Southfield Ave. around 12:40 a.m.

They directed the fire boat to the object to it, and was confirmed to be the missing boater.

Crews removed the victim from the water and beganlife saving efforts. They were taken to Stamford Hospital, and was pronounced dead according to DEEP.

The victim is a 58-year-old man from Harrison, New York. His name hasn’t been revealed at this time.

EnCon police are investigating the incident.