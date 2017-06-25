Mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday; breezy and cooler Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much cooler and less humid air moves in tonight, making a more tolerable night for sleeping. Sunday will be spectacular! Expect bright sunshine, low humidity and comfortable conditions; temperatures will average in the low 80s. A great ending to the weekend, and certainly great weather for the last round of the Travelers Championship.

An upper level low will park itself over eastern Canada and drive a series of cold fronts through all of New England Sunday night through Tuesday with the chance for a couple of evening showers. The first cold front will arrive late Sunday evening with a reinforcing shot of cool air followed by a second front Monday into Tuesday. Highs will only top out in the 70s with the chance for a few instability afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The upper levels of the atmosphere will be so cold that it will become very unstable, especially with the strong June sunshine this time of year. This cool down will be short-lived due to a warming trend that will commence by the middle and end of the week, with temps back around 80, Wednesday, 80s Thursday, and near 90 by Friday.

A cold front will begin to approach our region late on Friday with the chance for thunderstorms. This front may slow down and possibly cause the showers to linger into the first part of Saturday to start the long 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, dry & pleasant (some afternoon clouds with a cold front). High: 80-85.

Monday: Partly cloudy breezy and cool, slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday: More of the same, start out bright and sunny, mixing with afternoon clouds and the chance for a shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a shower. Highs: 80s.

