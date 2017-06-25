Pretrial discussions set for man accused of killing parents

BRIDGEPORT — The case of a Connecticut man accused of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills is set to return before a judge for more pretrial discussions.

The private hearing in Kyle Navin‘s case is scheduled for Monday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

The 28-year-old Easton man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin. The couple’s bodies were found in Weston in October 2015, two months after they disappeared.

Court documents say the couple was upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to cut him out of their wills.

Navin is being held on $2.5 million bail.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, also is detained on bail on charges including conspiracy to commit murder.