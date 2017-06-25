× Reward offered for information in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY — The state is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a nearly year old homicide case.

Police said the state is offering a $50,000 for information on the homicide case of Cameron Chapman of Waterbury. Last July 23, Chapman was killed on Dikeman at Willard Streets. No suspects have been arrested.

Chapman’s body was discovered just before 6 a.m. in a car that morning. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unconscious black man covered in blood.Police said Chapman died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The State of Connecticut is authorizing a $50,000 reward in this case. Police will be holding a press conference Monday to provide more details on the reward.

41.559676 -73.030643