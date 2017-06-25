× Six injured, one arrested as woman drives into crowd of pedestrians in England

NEWCASTLE, England — Six people, including two children, were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of people outside a sports centre in Newcastle according to the BBC.

It happened at about 9:14 a.m. BST outside Westgate Sports Centre where an event was taking place to celebrate Eid.

One eight-year-old boy is said to have been critically injured. Northumbria Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody.

Hundreds of people were at the event to mark the end of Ramadan .