Spieth closes in on Travelers Championship

CROMWELL – Jordan Spieth is a mere nine holes away from capturing the Travelers Championship in his first visit to the Nutmeg state’s PGA Event.

The 23-year-old held a two-stroke lead over Boo Weekley through the front nine at TPC River Highlands, sitting at 13-under overall and 1-under on the day. Weekley was even for the day, holding fast at 11-under.

Three golfers finished their final round with a 6-under 64, the best score on the day: Brandt Snedeker, 2014 Travelers Champion Kevin Streelman and Rory McIlroy, the third ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Madison native Brett Stegmaier finished the tournament with a 2-under 68 final round to conclude his weekend at 5-under overall.