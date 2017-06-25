× Suffield police investigating after tanker truck hits home

SUFFIELD — Suffield Police say they are currently investigating a collision of a tanker truck and a home that happened Sunday morning.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., they received a report of a motor vehicle collision of a tanker type truck into a home on Mountain Road in the area of the Suffield Police Department.

Initial reports were that the tanker truck, believed to be transporting milk, went off the roadway and struck the residence at 916 Mountain Road. The truck didn’t break into the structure of the building.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unknown at this time of the home was occupied at the time of the incident.

Traffic is expected to be congested in the area of Mountain Road west of Plantation drive for several hours. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The collision is under investigation by the Suffield Police Department in conjunction with the state of Connecticut Department Of Motor Vehicles commercial Vehicle Safety Division.