× Senator Blumenthal to announce amendments to Senate healthcare bill

HARTFORD — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal will speak at the legislative office building in Hartford Monday to go over amendments he would like to see added to the current proposed republican healthcare care bill.

This comes following his emergency field hearings both in Hartford and New Haven last week where hundreds of people came out to speak in protest of repealing the affordable care act, saying it would destroy healthcare for millions of families across the country.

Under the Republican‘s proposed plan, many Americans would lose access to critical health care services, and there would be cuts to Medicaid funding.

There will likely be a senate vote on the healthcare bill, which was released last Thursday, later this week.

Blumenthal’s speech will begin at 10 a,.m.