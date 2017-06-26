Camp Courant opens for Summer 2017

FARMINGTON — Happy campers?

We found hundreds of smiles at the opening day of Camp Courant. The totally free summer camp celebrated its 123rd year offering a fun and safe space for Hartford area kids. This year campers are enjoying the nearly new pool and a brand new playground which was christened as the kids arrived on site. This year the camp, which is largely funded by both private and corporate donations, expects around 600 kids a day for its annual six week run.

“So many kids in Hartford don’t get the opportunity to come to Summer camp,” said McKinley Albert, Camp Courant’s executive director. “If it wasn’t for this camp a lot of kids wouldn’t have any place to go in the Summer.”

Sitting atop the shiny new jungle gym, Elijiah Delgado, 11, of Hartford said, “You have the pool area, you can play on the monkey bars, you can do so many of these things here.”

At the opening ceremonies held for the camp, T.J. Clarke, the president of Hartford’s City Council, reminisced about his days as a councilor at Camp Courant. “Having a place like Camp Courant is very important to residents and families of the city Hartford,” Clarke said. “Mom’s and dads and grandparents don’t have to worry about their kids being out in the street.”

By all accounts at Camp Courant, Summer is off to a good start. “This is what its all about for the Summer,” Clarke added.

To find out more or to donate to help send a kid to camp click campcourant.org