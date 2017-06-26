Expect a few more clouds on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a beautiful summer day! There is a chance for an isolated shower tonight but most towns will stay dry with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be similar with a few more clouds and a better chance for a few showers to pop up. Still, most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees,

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with lots of sun and low humidity.

Then as heat and humidity rise towards the end of the week. So will the chance for thunderstorms. Both Friday and Saturday will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. It will not be a wash-out for Independence Day Weekend though. A backdoor cool front will linger nearby for Sunday and may c

A cold front will begin to approach our region late on Friday with the chance for thunderstorms. This front may slow down and possibly cause the showers to linger into the first part of Saturday to start the long 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Isolated shower, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, low humidity. Highs: Mid 70s to near 80 degrees

Wednesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri