Jeep and pickup involved in head on crash in Tolland on Rt. 30

TOLLAND — A head on crash has closed Route 30 for a brief time Monday afternoon.

According to State Police, the head on collision occurred around 4:30 p.m around between two vehicles in Tolland near 543 Crystal Lake Rd.

Troopers from Troop C responded to the scene, along with local fire and EMS.

Police said occupants in both cars had minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Route 30 was closed in the area of Webber Rd and Crystal Springs Drive for an investigation. The road has since reopened.