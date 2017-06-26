Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 5
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Good Day CT
Links
HOPE Community
Entertainment
Sports
Contests
Cookout
Traffic
Weather
77°
77°
Low
58°
High
80°
Tue
56°
77°
Wed
60°
79°
Thu
70°
83°
See complete forecast
June 26 to July 2
Posted 4:33 PM, June 26, 2017, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
June 26 to July 2
Monday, June 26
Camp Courant
Popular
Firefighters respond to fire at popular wedding venue in Portland
Two people arrested at Ocean Beach Park in New London; both facing several charges
New details emerge in investigation of USS Fitzgerald collision that killed Oakville sailor
Man arrested after Meriden domestic assault leaves victim with critical injuries
Latest News
Story of local teen with cancer who wants to meet Justin Beiber going viral
June 26 to July 2
Lawsuit: School didn’t prevent assaults on 3-year-old girl
Police investigating vandalism in Coventry
News
Southington Drive-In announces Summer ’17 movies
News
Route 68 in Naugatuck to shutdown until Monday morning due to construction
Entertainment
2017 Connecticut fireworks displays
Hernandez
A look at the life of Aaron Hernandez
News
Mansfield man facing gun, drug charges after traffic stop
News
Archdiocese of Hartford reorganizes parishes; releases list of parishes closures, mergers
Entertainment
Get tickets to dozens of concerts in Hartford and Wallingford for just $20
Seen On TV
June 19 – June 25
News
Brooklyn man arrested for sexual assault; says voices in his head told him to
News
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
CT Golfer
Here’s how to get a CTGolfer PlusPass
News
Local parishioners speak on church consolidation
News
Loyalty, the leak and Michael Flynn: A timeline of the Trump-Comey saga
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.