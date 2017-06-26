× Exclusive: Middletown school’s employee placed on leave after video posted to anti predator website

MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown Public Schools employee is under investigation by police after surfacing in a video by “POPSquad.”

The group, Prey On Predators, posted a video Monday to its website featuring an employee, and FOX61 brought it to police and the school district.

In the video, the man admits to planning a meet up with the founder of POPSquad, who was posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Middletown Public Schools Superintendent Patricia Charles released a statement:

“Upon being apprised of this concern, the matter was immediately referred to the police. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. Our students’ safety is our top priority. The City and Middletown Public Schools will take whatever action is warranted pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Check back for more details.