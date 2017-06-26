Mom, daughter attacked over cold chicken

BAXLEY, GA — A Georgia store owner and her daughter were injured Thursday after they were attacked by to disgruntled customers.

Police say that the attack started when the customers noticed that their chicken was cold. Jeanette Norris, owner of Quik Chik stand, was about to return their money when as she describes, “She ( the customer) went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window.”

When Norris went outside her stand to tell the customers that police were on their way, the woman started punching and slapping her in the face. Police say that the two customers then attacked Norris’s daughter.

Even veterans officers like Baxley’s police chief say they’ve never seen an unprovoked attack like this, say, “The camera surveillance footage says it all! That’s just brutality.”

The customers, Eric and Latasha Smith, face several felony warrants.