Mostly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon

After a pretty good weekend (with the exception of a scattered shower), we have more nice weather on the way for today. Abundant sunshine is out there, and we'll keep it around during most of the day with high temperatures in the 75-80 degree range. You may notice a few more clouds in the afternoon with the chance for some scattered showers (and possibly a brief thunderstorm) around the area.

Any showers will dissipate tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

We then have a similar day on Tuesday, with sunshine leading a shower and highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Humidity gradually builds as we head into the end of the week, but overall it won't be bad for most of the next several days.

A cold front will begin to approach our region late on Friday with the chance for thunderstorms. This front may slow down and possibly cause the showers to linger into the first part of Saturday to start the long 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy breezy and cool, slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tonight: A shower, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: More of the same, start out bright and sunny, mixing with afternoon clouds and the chance for a shower. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a shower. Highs: 80s.

