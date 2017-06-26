× New Britain woman charged with DUI after hitting bicyclist

NEW BRITAIN — A 24-year old woman charged with a DUI is due in court Monday afternoon after she hit a 15-year old bicyclist with her car on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened near Corbin Avenue and Lincoln Street where Natalie Marie Torres, of New Britain, hit a 15-year old riding a bike.

Police said the victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken by LifeStar to a hospital. A 16-year old acquaintance was with the victim at the time of the accident but was not struck or injured.

Torres’ two-year-old and three-year-old were in the car at the time of the crash but weren’t injured. They were later placed in the custody of a relative.

Torres was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and using a handheld electronic mobile device, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 860-826-3071.