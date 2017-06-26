× 1 dead, 2 injured after Sunday night accident on I-395 in Norwich

NORWICH — One person is dead following an accident on I-395 in Norwich.

Police say around 10:50 p.m., a for escape driven by Christopher Fink, 32, of Moosup, was traveling north on I-395 in the right lane at the Old Canterbury Turnpike overpass.

A pick up truck driving by Victoria Berube, 22, of Suffield, was traveling north on I-395 north as well in the right lane behind Fink. Berube then changed lanes and collided with Fink’s left rear quarter of the car.

Berube lost control and crossed over the northbound lanes and went through the metal beam guide rail into the center median. She then collided with the cement support for the bridge.

The truck then rotated in a clockwise direction and went through the metal beam guide rail on the southbound side of I-395. It came to a final rest in the southbound lane.

Berube and her rear passenger, Eric Lemieux, 26, of Enfield, were taken to Backus hospital for serious injuries. Berube’s passenger up front, Benjamin St. Pierre, 25, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.