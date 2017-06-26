× Parts of JCC of Greater New Haven open back up Monday after fire

WOODBRIDGE — After a six-alarm fire broke out at the JCC of Greater New Haven back in December, parts of the facility will open again Monday.

The JCC mentioned on their Facebook page that the indoor pool, racquetball courts, and playscape will once again be opened at the 360 Amity Road location. There will also be one rinsing shower, one accessible shower, and three private co-ed changing rooms.

The JCC’s mission after the fire was not to wait until the until the 150,000-square-foot facility is refurbished to resume services for the thousands of members.

“So, while we are closed today, we fully intend to be servicing our childcare families by tomorrow,” said Judy Diamondstein, CEO of the JCC of Greater New Haven back in December.

In May, the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven unanimously voted to return to the Jewish community building.