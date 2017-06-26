× Police ID body found in the Long Island Sound over weekend

CLINTON — Police have identified the body of the man that was found in Long Island Sound near Clinton.

Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado, 24 of Huntington Station, NY was found floating in the sound on Saturday. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

Police say that Vasquez-Enamorado went missing out of Suffolk County, Long Island on June 11.

Police say around 10:57 a.m. Saturday, they received calls from two boaters, telling them of a body floating in the water. With the help of the Clinton Fire Department, officers found the body of one deceased male a mile from the Clinton break wall.