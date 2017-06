COVENTRY— The Coventry Police Department needs help identifying several youths who trespassed and caused damaged on a private property on Sunday.

The house is located in the Coventry Lake area. Police ask that if anyone knows the individuals in the photographs shown above to contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331 or leave an anonymous tip at 860-742-2400.

