State trooper accused in bar fight due in New London court

NEW LONDON — A state trooper accused of getting into a bar fight earlier this month is expected to be arraigned today in a New London courtroom.

Police said Jeff Meninno, 52, hit another person at a bar in the face several times.

Police said the assault happened on June 10 at the Chapter One Bar and Grill in Mystic. There is no word on what started the fight but the victim did have to be taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said Meninno pushed somebody who tried to intervene, as well.

He then left and went to his home in Waterford, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree assault. According to state police, Meninno had his badge and gun confiscated just a few hours after he was arrested.

Meninno was released on a $2,500 bail.

