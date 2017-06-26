Tennessee man claims fiancé kicked out of pool for swimsuit

A Tennessee woman’s story has gone viral after her fiancé posted photos of her on Facebook, claiming she was kicked out of their apartment complex pool for wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

Tyler Newman and Tori Jenkins say they were at the pool when Jenkins was told by a building manager to either change her bathing suit, cover up with shorts, or leave the pool altogether.

The couple said they were told there had been complaints about Jenkins’ “thong” bathing suit. She went up to the apartment office to speak to someone in private, and spoke to the leasing consultant, who then suggested taking photos of Jenkins in order to show her how “inappropriate” the swimsuit was.

“Today my fiancée was told that she is less important than how men feel around her,” Newman wrote in a Facebook post. “That Tori is less important than a man’s urges to be sexual towards her. I think she’s the most beautiful woman in the world, but I also respect her. I would never make her or any other woman feel less than what she’s worth because of her outfit or her looks. This is how rape culture continues to grow.”

Newman went on to write in the post that Jenkins was told there are a lot of teenage boys in the complex, and she “doesn’t need to excite them.”

Jenkins said the entire situation was humiliating.

“It was just really degrading overall,” Jenkins said. “I left crying, and I just went home.”

The couple says they have reached out to the company owning the complex, but have not heard back. In a later statement, the apartment complex said Jenkins was not asked to leave the pool, and denied she was told anything about exciting teenage boys.