Trumbull police: suspects in attempted carjacking arrested in Fairfield robbery

FAIRFIELD — Two teens were arrested Thursday afternoon for carjacking at gunpoint a Trumbull resident.

The 69-year-old victim told Trumbull police he was seated in his car at Trumbull’s Twin Brooks Park when a “young male” came up to his door, opened it and proceeded to point a handgun at him. The man ordered the victim out of his car and began pulling the victim’s shirt.

The suspect gave up after the victim would not leave the car. The victim and witnesses said they saw the suspect flee in an older, green car toward Beaches Pool.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Fairfield police received a report of an attempted robbery in the north end of Fairfield.

According to police a Fairfield officer found a green-colored vehicle leaving the area with two males inside.

Both the driver, 19-year-old Geraldo Coelho, Bridgeport, and a 17-year-old Bridgeport juvenile passenger were arrested after a BB gun was located in the car, according to police.

Fairfield detectives determined that both males were involved in the Trumbull robbery. Trumbull detectives investigated further and verified that both suspects were also responsible for the Twin Brooks robbery attempt.

Coelho was charged with robbery in the first degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, third degree burglary, and larceny in the sixth degree. The juvenile was arrested in connection to the investigation.