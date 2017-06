× I-84 eastbound in Cheshire closed following multi-vehicle accident

CHESHIRE — Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed following a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred between exits 26 and 27 which is currently shutdown. Traffic is congested between exits 25A and 27. No word at this time on any injuries or if any other vehicle is involved.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they come in.