34 hurt in NYC derailment; none life-threatening

NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say 34 people have suffered non-life-threatening-injuries from a Harlem subway derailment that frightened passengers and resulted in system-wide delays.

The chairman of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority says transit officials are investigating why the train's emergency brakes went on before the derailment approaching the station at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue..

Joe Lhota says there were no initial indications of equipment or track failure before two cars derailed and scraped a wall on Tuesday morning.

Service on the A, B, C and D lines has been suspended until the investigation is completed.