Ansonia PD: Mother, son stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from family member

ANSONIA — Police said a mother and son took thousands of dollars from a family member over a three-year period.

Ansonia police said Joseph Ukanowicz, 29, and Kristina ,62, of Shelton, were arrested after a two-year long investigation into the theft of tens of thousands of dollars from Kristina’s mother while Kristina was power of attorney over her mother’s finances.

Police said the alleged theft occurred while the victim was in her 80s.

“The victim’s bank and investment accounts went from having combined balances of over $200,000 to having a negative balance of over $1,000 during the time Kristina was power of attorney,” said police.

Police said during the investigation, they were able to show a pattern of spending, withdrawals that increased from the time period before Kristina took over as power of attorney to her time as power of attorney.

Police said they were also able to identify Kristina’s son, Joseph, as an additional suspect involved.

“During interviews with both Kristina and Joseph, each admitted to a role in the theft but blamed each other for the majority of the theft,” said police.

Both are charged with larceny in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree. Joseph is being held on a $50,000 bond; Kristina is being held on a $35,000 bond.