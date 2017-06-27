Ask the Attorney – Surprise right turn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was on my motorcycle and slowed down for traffic. There was a car in front of me that was straddling the double yellow line. There was another car in the right hand lane and a box truck behind me. The car in front of me suddenly turned right to go into a parking lot. In order to avoid hitting her car, I swerved to the left and laid my bike down. The police officer gave me a ticket for passing in a no passing lane. Do I have a right to pursue a claim, as I was seriously injured?

Andrew