Bear moved to more appropriate area in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Authorities helped a bear that was wandering near Main Street move to more wild areas Monday.

This bear was spotted on Main Street in Farmington over the weekend. Ela Banerjee posted a picture to our Facebook page.

Farmington police say the bear turned up again near Route 4 Monday morning. Environmental police were called in and helped lure the bear into a more woodsy area near the Farmington river.

