Bus surveillance video captures wild car crash after drive-by shooting

Police in Kansas City have released new video showing the moments when a driver loses control of his car, hitting a city bus, before crashing into a tree and a light pole.

Officers say that same driver had been part of a drive-by shooting nearby just moments before, when it careened into oncoming traffic, and clipped the bus. Another angle from the bus’s surveillance camera system shows the car crashing off the side of the road.

Video shows the driver of the bus managed to swerve just enough to avoid crashing head-on into the oncoming car.

When police arrived on scene, the driver and a passenger from the car took off. Police have yet to track the pair down.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries following the earlier shooting. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says he sees violence every day in the area, and that it’s heartbreaking.

“This is not the city I grew up in,” he said.

The city has had numerous instances of shooting similar to this one. Back in March, police investigated a deadly drive-by shooting. Even though no one was killed in this shooting, the community is urging that something be done to end the ongoing violence in their city.

“Police can help, but adults have to get together and say, ‘We don’t want this going on,'” the neighbor said.

The interim chief of the Kansas City Police Department says officers will be stepping up patrols in violent areas of the city.

None of the passengers on board the bus at the time were hurt.