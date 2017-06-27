Scattered showers today; sunny, dry and pleasant tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch for a band of showers moving through the area this morning. Most of the showers will be light with a few pockets of moderate rain. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun midday and this afternoon with a the chance for a few showers and storms to pop up. Temperatures will be cooler than normal with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with lots of sun and low humidity.

Then as heat and humidity rise towards the end of the week, so will the chance for thunderstorms for both Friday and Saturday. It will not be a wash-out for Independence Day Weekend though. A backdoor cool front will linger nearby for Sunday and may cause a few more showers to develop in the afternoon and evening.

A quick peek into next Monday looks sunny, warm, dry and pleasant. Temperatures will average in the 80s with low humidity. However, the 4th looks iffy with sun to start, clouds and rain in the afternoon. Of course this forecast is subject to change since the 4th is one week from today.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, low humidity. Highs: Mid 70s to near 80 degrees

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 50s

Wednesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid , chance for a few showers&thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant. High: 80s

