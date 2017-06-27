Connecticut State Police assist in arrest of man who pretended to be a police officer

PLYMOUTH, Mass. —Connecticut State Police said they assisted in the arrest of a Massachusetts man after he was posing as a law enforcement officer.

Christopher Barlow, 20, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer and, possession or control of an incendiary device or material.

Police said during the lengthy investigation, they executed a search warrant of Barlow’s residence, along with his car, and seized various illegal weapons and other evidence.

“Based on information gathered from other agencies and from previous interviews it was determined that Barlow possessed fraudulent identification that made it appear that he was a law enforcement officer. It was also determined that he had purchased the parts to make several firearms. The identification and firearms were recovered during the search of his residence,” said police.

Barlow was held on a $250,000 bail.