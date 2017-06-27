CT residents reporting gypsy moth caterpillars dying off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Connecticut residents around the state are reporting the gypsy moth caterpillars that have munched through the leaves in their yards, are now dying off.

On Monday, DEEP asked residents to let them know if they’re seeing gypsy moth caterpillars alive or dead and they received well over 3,000 responses. More than 60 towns reported seeing dead caterpillars, which is a good sign that next year’s outbreak won’t be as bad.

After years of drought, the population thrived and ate through hundreds of thousands of acres. But this year’s rain activated a natural fungus that kills the gypsy moth caterpillars. The spores get on the insect’s body and attack it from the outside in.

“The tell-tale sign is on the lower parts of the tree trunks. You can see all of these caterpillars heading up or going down and they’re not moving. Some are limp, but if you take a stick and poke at them, they don’t move and they kind of fall apart,” explained DEEP’s Director of Forestry Christopher Martin.

Martin says it was just over the weekend that the fungus started kicking in. It happened just in time because the caterpillars were getting ready to pupate, turn into moths, then lay eggs.

“The die back that we’re seeing now couldn’t have waited much longer because it would have been too late,” he said.

DEEP is gathering reports so they can better plan for next spring. They anticipate there will be some gypsy moth activity next year, but nowhere near to what we’ve seen in 2017.

“Where we’re seeing defoliation and maybe not a die back of the gypsy moth caterpillars, those will be the areas where we could see another outbreak,” said Martin. “If you see dead caterpillars in your neighborhood and your trees, I would say fingers crossed for next year that we’re kind of done with this current infestation.”