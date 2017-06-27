× Faculty union protests suspension of Trinity professor

HARTFORD — The American Association of University Professors has sent a letter to Trinity College’ president protesting the suspension of sociology professor who made controversial comments in a social media post.

The AAUP letter said they were concerned the suspension violated Professor Johnny Williams’ academic freedom. Williams posted comments on his Facebook page that lead to threats made against the college.

President Joanne Berger-Sweeney sent an email to the college community late Monday. In the email, she said, “I write to inform you that Professor Johnny Williams has been placed on leave, effectively immediately. We’ve determined that a leave is in the best interest of both Professor Williams and the college. The review by the Dean of the Faculty of the events concerning Professor Williams will continue.”

The AAUP said they were concerned about the indefinite term of the suspension. The union said the dean of faculty asked Williams to take a voluntary until January, a proposal Williams had declined.

Williams issued a statement through his attorney:

On my personal social media page, I addressed issues of race, racism, discrimination, and oppression and I called for the demise of systems of white supremacy. I did not make any statements supporting, or advocating, for violence against or the death of any person. Subsequently, my words were twisted and distorted by certain right-wing media organizations who have targeted myself and other professors who espouse views with which they do not agree. I was then subjected to ongoing harassment and death threats. Unfortunately, instead of standing up for principles of academic freedom and freedom of speech, Trinity College has – – to this point – – capitulated to the pressure tactics and harassment. Trinity College has not only violated my rights, it has failed to uphold and affirm the principles of free speech and academic freedom that are an integral part of higher education. In its public statements, Trinity College has also improperly contributed to the misunderstanding of what I actually said, which has exacerbated the problem and emboldened those who have threatened me with violence and death. While this has been a terrible ordeal for me and my family, and the actions of the administration have been incredibly disappointing and hurtful, I have received tremendous support from my friends and colleagues on the faculty at Trinity, and elsewhere, which is incredibly gratifying and sincerely appreciated.

Last week, a website called “Campus Reform” posted the Facebook comments in question, coming from Williams. That lead to numerous threats that were made to Trinity and to Williams.

In one post on Monday he wrote:

I`m fed the EXPLETIVE up with self identified `white`s` daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslim, and sexual and racially oppressed people. The time is now to confront these inhuman EXPLETIVES and end this now.

In another post about white supremacists, he used the hashtag “Let them ________ die.”

Williams, who has been teaching at the college for more than 20 years, also posted a controversial article with the headline “Let them ______ die.”

State Representative Themis Klarides, a Trinity alum, called for his immediate termination.