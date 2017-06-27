Fish farm taking shape in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- It is a new business venture and billed as one of the only facilities of its kind.

Great American Aquaculture certainly stands out in Connecticut. The salt water fish farm that is in a former button factory will be 65,000 square feet upon completion.

"We're actually trying to change the way seafood is sourced in this country," said owner Eric Pedersen.

Pedersen, a former Wall Street banker, noted that raising European sea bass at his facility will bring a farm to table the aspect not seen in our area.

"We are going to cut out all of the food miles and provide a far fresher fish directly to the grocery store on your corner."

Pedersen estimated that, when fully operational, the production facility will be able to provide 300,000 thousand European sea bass a year. The first harvest is expected in February of 2018.