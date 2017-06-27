Florida deck collapses, sending 15 into water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON -- Boca Raton Fire Rescue is investigating a dock collapse at a Condo complex between South Dixie Highway, and South Federal Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Several people were hurt when a deck collapsed into the water at gated community. 15 people were on the deck when it gave way.

Paramedics treated three people at the scene. Two victims were taken to the hospital.

Police were seen taking pictures of the deck.

Crews put up barricades, but some people refused to stay away, so they could take pictures with their smartphones.