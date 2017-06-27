Goose gets freed from fishing lines, hooks in Newington

NEWINGTON — A goose has reunited with its family after it was trapped in fishing lines and hooks for hours.

According to FOX61 viewer Joanna Mach, who captured the ordeal on camera, the goose was caught in a fishing lure, with wire wrapped around its wings and neck. As it tried to free itself, the bird then somehow got caught on a tree trunk by an island in the pond.

Newington Animal Control and the Parks and Recreation Department came to the rescue in a row boat, helping untangle the wire off the goose.

Shortly after it was freed, the goose was spotted swimming with its family again.