Hartford city council member proposes furloughs to help close budget gap

HARTFORD -- Hartford City Council-member Larry Deutsch proposed a progressive furlough at Monday night's city council meeting, as a way to partially close the city's $50 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We want to avoid layoffs," said Deutsch. "We don't want the working people to suffer."

Deutsch's proposal would require non-essential and non-union city employees take off between 5 and 16 days without pay, depending on salary. The idea, which Deutsch has proposed before, would ensure that those with the lowest salaries are the least affected. Anyone who makes $50,000 or less would not be furloughed.

"We want to protect some of us that work everyday for a living from more cuts," said Deutsch.

Those with the highest-paying jobs, department heads, upper management, those in the mayor's office or city finance department would have to sacrifice the most.

Hartford City Council President T.J. Clarke said it is up to the mayor to impose a furlough, unless the council creates an ordinance to do so.

"Some of us may not agree with a progressive model," said Clarke. "I think the majority of the council does agree with the fact that there should be a furlough of non-union employees."

Council-member John Gale is not sold on the idea of a furlough.

"When you furlough employees, you actually aren't getting work done," said Gale. "We can't live in this fiction that, oh we can just furlough everybody in the city for two days and save some number of dollars and the city's going to be fine."

The furlough proposal now sits with the Legislative Affairs Committee for discussion. The fiscal year ends on June 30.