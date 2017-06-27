× Local Hamden football coach to run for Senator

BRANFORD — Dominic Rapini of Branford is running for the Republican nomination for Senator. His opponent will be Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy.

Rapini, a Hamden native, has remained very active in the Hamden community. He has coached Hamden Pop Warner youth football and cheerleading for over 30 years.

In 2005 ,he was named a member of the of the New Haven Football Hall of Fame and has been a distinguished alumnus of Hamden High.

A Trinity College alumnus, Rapini began his professional career as a science teacher in the Simsbury school system until he became an executive at Apple.

Rapini announced his candidacy June 19 at Stony Creek Brewery.