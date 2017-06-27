× Malloy signs bill authorizing East Windsor casino

EAST WINDSOR — Gov. Dan Malloy signed legislation into law Tuesday that authorizes a casino in East Windsor.

The bill, Public Act 17-89 – An Act Concerning the Regulation of Gaming and the Authorization of a Casino Gaming Facility in the State, was passed by the state house and senate with bipartisan support. The bill calls for the casino to be operated by a joint venture of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes.

The legislation calls for a $1 million initial payment will be made by the operators to the state. The state will also receive 25 percent of gross gaming revenue, GGR, from the operation of video facsimile games, and 25 percent of GGR from all other authorized games, with 10 percent of that amount going to the state’s tourism efforts and the remaining 15 percent toward the state’s general fund.

The operators will give $300,000 annually to address the issue of problem gambling. The costs of regulatory oversight conducted by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The towns of Ellington, Enfield, South Windsor, Windsor Locks, East Hartford, and Hartford will receive annual grants from the state of $750,000.

Governor Malloy said. “Make no mistake about it – the legislation I signed today is about jobs for the residents of Connecticut, and securing those jobs in our state.”