Middletown school custodian fired following video on predator website

MIDDLETOWN - City Mayor, Daniel Drew, said they have fired a Middletown School employee Tuesday after a video of him surfaced on a predator website.

On Monday, POPSquad posted a video to its website featuring Dean Marston who is a custodian at Snow School. In the video, Marston admits to planning a meet-up with POPSquad founder, "Incognito", who was posing as a 14-year-old boy.

“When I asked him if he was mad about my age, he said not one bit, and proceeded to comment on how I looked,” Incognito said. “After I had told him my age, he had said that I was a pretty good-looking guy for 15 and then I reiterated that I’m 14.”

Mayor Drew released the following statement:

This afternoon, Mayor Drew terminated the employment of custodian Dean Marston from Snow School at the Middletown Public Schools following revelations that he had texted with and attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old boy at a local Walmart. The matter has been refereed to the Middletown Police Department for further investigation.